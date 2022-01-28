No place for disorderly conduct in House, members expected to show statesmanship: SC

The apex court said the happenings in the House are a reflection of the contemporary societal fabric and it has become common to hear that the House could not complete its usual scheduled business and most of the time had been spent in jeering and personal attacks instead of erudite constructive and educative debates.

This is the popular sentiment gaining ground amongst the common man. It is disheartening for the observers, a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said.