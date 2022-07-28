‘No plan for committee to implement UCC, law panel asked to examine issue’

New Delhi: The government on Thursday said it does not propose to set up a committee to implement a uniform civil code (UCC) and added it has asked the Law Commission to examine various issues on the matter and make recommendations.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said this in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

“Government has requested the Law Commission of India to undertake examination of various issues relating to uniform civil code and to make recommendation thereon,” the minister said in his written reply.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha on July 22, Rijiju had said no decision has been taken as of now on the implementation of a uniform civil code in the country as the matter is sub-judice.