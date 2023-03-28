No prescribed format for issuing provisional attachment orders: CAG report

As per the report, the audit also noticed deficiencies in respect of list of assets provided in the appraisal report, which resulted in incorrect attachment of a property. The process of identification of assets was found to be deficient, thereby reducing the effectiveness of the provisional attachment.

The audit observed that the time gap from the date of search to the date of initial order under Section 281B ranged between 208 days and 1,220 days. Absence of a prescribed time limit for issuing order of provisional attachment has an inherent risk of the assessee alienating property(ies), which are being considered for attachment, in the intervening period in case of abnormal delay in issuance of orders under Section 281B, it said.

The audit also noticed certain cases wherein the assessee was able to dispose of the attached property inspite of notification of the order under Section 281B to the concerned registering authority.

The CAG audit recommended that the CBDT may prescribe a format for the order under Section 281B to include all the elements of essential information required for provisional attachment to ensure consistency and legal sustainability.

The CBDT may frame specific criteria for opinion formation, perhaps with illustrative examples, and clarify 'exceptional circumstances' to facilitate the AOs in initiating provisional attachment proceedings in an effective, transparent and legally sustainable manner, it recommended.