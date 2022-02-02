No river of blood, no stones thrown over Article 370 move: Amit Shah takes jibe at Akhilesh

Aligarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday targeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for his alleged remarks that rivers of blood would flow over the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir but no one had the courage to throw even a stone over the decision.
Shah warned the voters in Uttar Pradesh that if mafia rule -- apparently referring to the Samajwadi Party -- again comes in the state, people will hesitate to invest in the defence corridor in Aligarh, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.
"He (Akhilesh) stood in front of me and said due to the decision (revoking Article 370) 'khoon ki nadiya bahengi' (rivers of blood will flow) but Akhilesh Babu leave that river of blood no one had the courage to throw even a 'kankad' (stone). Narendra Modi has secured the nation now," Shah said.
He was addressing a rally in support of party candidate in Uttar Pradesh polls Sandeep Singh, former UP CM Kalyan Singh's grandson, in Atrauli, Aligarh.
Shah also hit out at the BSP and the Congress for opposing the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, due to "vote bank" politics.
"Had SP, BSP, Congress been in power, will they ever had withdrawn Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir? When Modi ji became PM for the second time, he withdrew it (Article 30) on Aug 5, 2019. Akhilesh Yadav was against it. Why you do such vote bank politics?" he said.
Shah asserted that the general elections in 2014 and 2019 and the assembly polls in 2017 were for "changing the fortune (kismat) of Uttar Pradesh .
He said the SP and the BSP "gripped with casteist thinking could never do any good for the state.
"During SP and BSP rule, goondas (criminals) used to harass people and police used to run away from them, but under (CM) Yogi Adityanath regime, criminals and mafias are migrating out of the state," he said.
Taking a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shah said he even did not know about Kharif and Rabi crops but if someone would tell him to talk about potato growers in Aligarh he would say he will open a potato factory here.