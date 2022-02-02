No river of blood, no stones thrown over Article 370 move: Amit Shah takes jibe at Akhilesh

Aligarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday targeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for his alleged remarks that rivers of blood would flow over the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir but no one had the courage to throw even a stone over the decision.

Shah warned the voters in Uttar Pradesh that if mafia rule -- apparently referring to the Samajwadi Party -- again comes in the state, people will hesitate to invest in the defence corridor in Aligarh, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.