No sale or purchase of land near Sankardev's first worship place: Assam CM

Guwahati: On the occasion of the 575th birth anniversary of Srimanta Sankardev, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday inaugurated a number of infrastructure projects costing a total of Rs 22 crore at "Batadrava Thaan" -- the first worship place set up by the 15th century neo-Vaishnavite saint in Assam.

Sarma asserted that the state government is coming up with new act to 'protect' the "Batadrava Thaan".

He said soon a law would be enacted to prevent sale and purchase of land within the 8-km range of "Batadrava Thaan" premises to "non-indigenous" communities. "The District Commissioner has been instructed not to give his assent to sale-purchase of land to and by people belonging to non-indigenous communities till the Act is brought in and implemented," Sarma added.