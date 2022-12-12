No shortage of pilots in India, says Centre

Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Gen V. K. Singh (retd), told the Rajya Sabha, in a written reply, that there is however, a shortage of type-rated commanders/PIC (Pilot-in-command) on certain types of aircraft and the same is being managed by utilising foreign pilots by issuing Foreign Aircrew Temporary Authorisation (FATA).

Presently, there are 82 FATA holders in India, he said.