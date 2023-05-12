'No student secured perfect score in CBSE Class 10, 12 exams'

Taking note of the results, he said, "It's a very satisfying day for us because we have declared both the results today and there was a plan by the CBSE that we should declare the result as soon as possible. So again this year more than 22 lakh students appeared in the class X examinations and they performed very well. The pass percentage is over 93 per cent. And if we compare it with the 2019 examination, pre-pandemic, then also nearly 2 per cent improvement is there in class X results."

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced the results of the class XII and class X final examinations.

Bharadwaj went on to add that the credit behind the satisfactory outcome goes to their respective teachers and schools.