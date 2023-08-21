No substitute for AIIMS in the country: Vice President Dhankhar

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said there is no substitute for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the country, adding the premier institute has earned global recognition.

“There is no competition for AIIMS. There is no substitute for AIIMs in the country. AIIMS has earned global recognition,” Dhankhar said while addressing the 48th Convocation of AIIMS Delhi.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, AIIMS Director M Srinivas and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.