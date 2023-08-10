No-trust motion lucky for us, it's a floor test for Opposition: PM Modi

"And I consider this as a blessing that the God suggested the Opposition and they came up with the (no-trust) motion," he said.

"In 2018 too, it was God's wish when the members of the Opposition brought the no confidence motion. And then also I had said that it is not our government's floor test, but it is their (Opposition's) floor test.

"And the same happened when the voting was done. The number of votes could not control the votes which they had earlier. And not only this, when we went to the public, the people announced their no-confidence for them (Opposition) and the in elections, the NDA as well as the BJP got more votes. This means the no-confidence motion is lucky for us," Modi said.

"I can see that you have decided that in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA and the BJP will break all previous records with more brute majority," he added.

The no-trust motion has been brought by the Congress on behalf of the Opposition bloc of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). The debate was initiated on Tuesday by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.