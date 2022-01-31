Nobody losing jobs due to non-vaccination, Centre tells Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday refuted the argument by advocate Prashant Bhushan that people are losing their jobs and ration allegedly due to the Covid-19 vaccine mandates issued by various state governments.

At the outset, Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner Jacob Puliyel, a former member of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, contended before a bench headed by Justice L. Nageswara Rao and comprising Justice B.R. Gavai, that people are losing their jobs due to vaccine mandates issued by several state governments.

"What is urgent is the vaccine mandate because people are losing their jobs. They are losing their rations," Bhushan said, arguing that people are not able to move around freely due to these vaccine mandates.