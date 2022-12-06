‘Nobody should go to sleep empty stomach is our culture’, SC in migrant workers’ case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to ensure that food grains under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) reach the last person.

A bench comprising justices M. R. Shah and Hima Kohli noted that nobody should go to sleep empty stomach is our culture. The top court was hearing a matter connected with the plight of migrant workers during the Covid pandemic.

Emphasising that it’s the government’s duty to ensure food grains under NFSA reach the last person, the bench said, “We are not saying that Centre is not doing anything, the Union of India has ensured food grains to people during Covid. At the same time, we have to see it continues.”