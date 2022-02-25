Non-Congress govts kept UP backward: Rahul Gandhi

People are well aware of his "lies" now, said the former Congress president attacking PM Modi.Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the voters will have to make up their mind whether they want politics of development or the one that entangles them in a "fake web of religion and caste".

Referring to her visit to a locality in Lucknow recently, the Congress leader said she there met some children, who were qualified but unemployed.

"Have you brought up your children so that they do not have any future and that they continue to get a sack of food grain and remain dependent on it. This is a conspiracy of these political parties to keep you poor, keep your stomachs empty so that your emotions could be exploited by them," the Congress leader alleged.