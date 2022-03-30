‘Non-linking of PAN with Aadhaar by March 31 to attract penalty’

In a notification, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said delayed intimation of Aadhaar will attract a late fee of Rs 500 in cases where it is linked within the next 3 months or by June 30, 2022.

Thereafter, Rs 1,000 would have to be paid by taxpayers as a penalty.

Non-linking of PAN with Aadhaar will lead to PAN becoming inoperative after March 31, 2022. It can be reoperationalised on payment of the penalty, said a CBDT notification dated March 29.