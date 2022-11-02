Non-reporting of sexual assault on children serious crime, says SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said non-reporting of sexual assault against a minor child, despite having knowledge of it is a serious crime and also an attempt to shield the offenders.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C.T. Ravikumar made the ruling as it set aside a judgment passed by Bombay High Court in April last year quashing an FIR and the charge sheet against a medical practitioner in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur.

It was alleged that the medical practitioner did not inform the authority about sexual assault against several minor girls at a hostel despite having knowledge about it. Criminal proceedings were initiated against the doctor for failure to report sexual exploitation of 17 minor girls of tribal origin at a Chandrapur school in 2019.

Allowing the appeal by the Maharashtra government against the high court judgment, the apex court said: “Non-reporting of sexual assault against a minor child despite knowledge is a serious crime and more often than not, it is an attempt to shield the offenders of the crime of sexual assault.”