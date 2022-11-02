North East has potential to become country's organic food basket: President

Kohima: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that the entire northeast region has the potential to become the organic food basket of the country as the good quality agro and horticultural produce of Nagaland has great demand in the market.

Noting that about 70 percent of the agricultural practice in Nagaland is traditional and organic, she said that she was happy to note that three agro products - Naga tree tomato, Naga cucumber, and Naga Mircha - are GI tagged.

Addressing the civic reception accorded to her by the Nagaland government at Capital Cultural Hall here, Murmu said that the opening of Naturally Nagaland outlets by the state government has provided a new platform for local entrepreneurs, farmers, and weavers to sell traditional handicrafts and handlooms, the beautiful Naga shawls and varieties of organic products.

Noting that there is a tremendous potential for tourism in Nagaland, she said that the Naga tribes are known for their vibrant culture and rich heritage that exemplifies our motto of 'Unity in Diversity'.