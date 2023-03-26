Northeast India now known for all-round development: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that earlier the Northeast region was known for blockades and violence, but now it is known for its developmental strides and all-around development.

Modi was responding to a tweet by Home Minister Amit Shah on March 25 where he informed that “PM Narendra Modi led Government of India has once again decided to decrease the disturbed areas in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur under the AFSPA”.