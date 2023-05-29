Northeast people were devoid of development for long time by earlier govts: PM Modi

Referring to the railway budget before 2014, he said that the budget allocated for North East now is Rs 10,000 crore which is four times the growth. Addressing the inaugural run of Northeast's first Vande Bharat Express train in Assam, via video conferencing, PM Modi said, "Northeast people were devoid of development for a long time by earlier governments."

"Before 2014, Railway's budget for North East was Rs 2,500 crore. Now it is more Rs 10,000 crore, which is 4 times growth. All parts of the Northeast will soon be connected via the broad-gauge network. Rs 1 lakh crore is being spent on the same," he added.