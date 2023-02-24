Northeast region is strong pillar of Act East Policy: PM Modi

The Prime Minister said that with the initiative of the NDA government, the fortune of the northeast has been changing rapidly.

"We are proud of Meghalaya's culture and tradition. Meghalaya is the champion in culture," Modi said this after participating in a roadshow.

"I am indebted to your love and support to the BJP. I will try to further develop Meghalaya. I have seen BJP everywhere in Meghalaya. Both hills and plans, rural areas to urban areas, BJP are everywhere. Youths, women, businessmen, or government employees, everyone wants the BJP voted to power in Meghalaya, Meghalaya means BJP Sarkar."