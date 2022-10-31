Northern Railways celebrates Vigilance Awareness Week 2022

New Delhi: Northern Railway celebrated Vigilance Awareness Week 2022.

Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager, administered oath to officers and staff. Indian Railways has always been at the forefront to undertake effective measures to combat corruption due to its massive public interface.

To increase public awareness about the menace of corruption and join hands together to make corruption free India, Northern railway is celebrating the Vigilance Awareness Week from 31.10.2022 to 6.11.2022.

On the occasion of inauguration of the vigilance awareness week 2022, the integrity pledge was administered by the General Manager, Northern Railway Ashutosh Gangal to all the staff and officers of Northern Railway Headquarters at Baroda House New Delhi today. In this integrity pledge, all the staff and officers of Northern railway vowed to fight against corruption.