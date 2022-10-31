Northern Railways celebrates Vigilance Awareness Week 2022

New Delhi: Northern Railway celebrated Vigilance Awareness Week 2022.
Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager, administered oath to officers and staff. Indian Railways has always been at the forefront to undertake effective measures to combat corruption due to its massive public interface.
To increase public awareness about the menace of corruption and join hands together to make corruption free India, Northern railway is celebrating the Vigilance Awareness Week from 31.10.2022 to 6.11.2022.
On the occasion of inauguration of the vigilance awareness week 2022, the integrity pledge was administered by the General Manager, Northern Railway Ashutosh Gangal to all the staff and officers of Northern Railway Headquarters at Baroda House New Delhi today. In this integrity pledge, all the staff and officers of Northern railway vowed to fight against corruption.
Integrity pledge was followed by a spirited Nukkad Natak on the theme of corruption by the cultural team of Delhi Division. A vigilance seminar was also organised at the Northern Railway headquarters.
This occasion was graced by Member OBD, SK Mohanty, Member Infrastructure, Secretary Railway Board and the principal executive director, vigilance CV Raman from the Railway Board in the presence of GM, AGM and SDGM Northern Railway.
In this seminar the NR Vigilance e-bulletin was also inaugurated by the Member OBD. Vigilance Awareness Week is celebrated every year as per the directions of Central vigilance commission.
This year it is to be celebrated from 31st October, 2022 to 6th November 2022. A large number of activities like quiz debates and station visits have been planned during the ensuing week.