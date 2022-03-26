Not a single Kashmiri Pandit family returned to Kashmir during BJP rule: Kejriwal

As the war of words between Kejriwal and the BJP over 'The Kashmir Files' film intensified, the Aam Aadmi Party chief again suggested that the movie be put on YouTube and proceeds earned from it spent for the welfare of Kashmiri Pandits.

Replying to a query on his remarks on the film and the BJP's criticism, he told reporters, "In the last 25 years, since the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, there have been BJP governments at the Centre for 13 years, including the last eight years. Has any Kashmiri Pandit family been rehabilitated in this period? Not a single family has returned to Kashmir."