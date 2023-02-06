Not above law just because one is a constitutional authority: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday orally observed that just because one is a constitutional authority, they cannot say they are above the law, while directing the Uttar Pradesh government to dispose of all cases related to premature release of prisoners within a period of three months of the prisoner becoming eligible.

The Uttar Pradesh government counsel contended before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud that there may be certain “practical aspects” which can prevent authorities from following the directions, involving the disposal of cases related with premature release of convicts. Counsel pointed out that the decision-making process involves many officials, which includes the Director General-Prisons, then the matter is examined by the state government and finally, the Governor.

At this, the Chief Justice said: “There is no vacuum at the constitutional level... that’s how prescient the Constitution is. Just because one is a constitutional authority, they cannot say they are above the law.”