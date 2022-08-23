Not against government policy or scheme: SC on plea against freebie promises by parties

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it is not against any government policy or scheme, and it started examining the issue of freebies for both welfare of the people and the economy, and now a debate has to take place.

The top court also pulled Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK and some of its leaders for making statements on the issue of freebies and the judicial intervention in the matter.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana, said the court’s intention was to initiate a wider public debate on the issue of freebies and it was suggested that an expert panel should be formed to examine the issue.

The bench, also comprising Justices Hima Kohli and C.T. Ravikumar said: “We are not against any government policy. We are not against any scheme...”

The bench further added that all political parties are on one side, as everybody wants freebies and due to this reason, it attempted to examine the issue.