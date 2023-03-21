‘Not concerned who belongs to BJP or Congress’: SC on pleas against ED Director’s extension

In the previous hearing in the matter on Monday, Viswanathan told the Supreme Court that the extension was illegal, citing the apex court’s decisions in Vineet Narain & others v. Union of India and Common Cause v. Union of India to support his contention. He further added that the issue was not about the incumbent director at all, rather it was about the principle.

On Tuesday, the top court was informed that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was not available to argue the matter. The bench expressed its discontent with the unavailability of Mehta and adjourned the hearing to Thursday while noting it had clearly stated during the last hearing that this matter would start at the time specified.