Centre withdraws affidavit in SC opposing Bihar caste-based survey

New Delhi: The Union government has withdrawn its affidavit filed earlier on Monday before the Supreme Court which had said that nobody except it is entitled to conduct a census or any exercise akin to a census.

"It is submitted that the Central government has filed an affidavit in the morning today…….(where), inadvertently, para 5 has crept in. The said affidavit, therefore, stands withdrawn,” said a fresh affidavit filed before the top court.

A short affidavit had been filed by the Office of the Registrar General in the Union Home Ministry in response to the batch of pleas challenging the caste-based survey in Bihar, placing the constitutional and legal position for consideration of the top court.