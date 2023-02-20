'Not here to please any section of polity', SC refuses plea for uniform marriage age

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud also pulled up petitioner-advocate AshwiniUpadhyay, saying: "We are not here to please you or any section of the polity. Don't you give me gratuitous comments. This is not a political forum...".

During the hearing in the matter, a bench headed by the Chief Justice noted that the court must defer to ultimate wisdom of Parliament and "we must not perceive ourselves as exclusive custodian of law. Parliament is also custodian of law".