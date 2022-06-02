Not India-related issue: MEA on procurement of Russian crude oil

New Delhi: India once again asserted on Thursday that its procurement of crude oil from Russia is guided by its energy security requirements.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said many countries have taken policy decisions with a similar perspective and procurement of oil from Russia is not an India-related issue.

"We have consistently maintained that our approach is guided by our energy security requirements. You would note that many regions and countries have taken policy decisions recently with a similar perspective," he said.