Not tenable to think conflict impact can be limited, says Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that any expectation that conflicts and terrorism can be contained in their impact is no longer tenable and a unipolar world is now distant history.

Addressing an event, Jaishankar said that the ripple impact of what is taking place right now in the Middle East is still not entirely clear. He said that the consequences of various conflicts in a globalised world spread far beyond immediate geographies while citing the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.

He said that in different regions, there are smaller happenings whose impact is not inconsequential.

Addressing the issue of various forms of violence, the Foreign Minister said, "There is also the less formal version that is very pervasive. I am speaking about terrorism which has long been honed and practised as a tool of statecraft."

“The basic takeaway for all of us is that given the seamlessness of our existence, any expectation that conflicts and terrorism can be contained in their impact is no longer tenable,” Jaishankar said.