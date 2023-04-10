Nothing less than a miracle: Kejriwal on AAP gets national party status

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the party workers after the Election Commission granted AAP the national party status on Monday, and said that the development in “such a short time” is “nothing less than a miracle”.

The Election Commission said the AAP has been named as a national party based on its electoral performance in four states - Delhi, Goa, Punjab and Gujarat. Kejriwal said that the people of the country have given them a huge responsibility.

“National party in such a short time? This is nothing less than a miracle. Many congratulations to all. Crores of people of the country have taken us here. People expect a lot from us. Today people have given us this huge responsibility. Lord, bless us to fulfill this responsibility well,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.