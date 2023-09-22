Notice a trend where advocates avoid arguing appeal on merits, says SC

"Learned counsel should be willing and ready to argue the appeal on merits, especially in cases where the appellant/accused have suffered incarceration for some years," observed a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S.V.N. Bhatti.

In its recent order, the bench declined to interfere with an order passed by the Allahabad High Court refusing to suspend appellant’s sentence or grant him bail as his advocate was not ready to argue the main appeal on merits.