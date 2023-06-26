NSA Doval meets Oman PM

Muscat: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday met Sultan and Prime Minister of Oman Haitham bin Tarik and delivered a personal message of greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.
The Prime Minister of Oman received the message when he gave an audience to National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, at Al Baraka Palace.
Doval conveyed the greetings of PM Modi to the Prime Minister of Oman, along with his wishes for progress and prosperity for Oman.
In return, Haitham bin Tarik conveyed his greetings to PM Modi, as well as wished him for further progress and prosperity in India, according to ONA.