NSG deployed for anti-drone security at IAF’s Srinagar, Jammu stations: DG

The first-ever drone attack took place on June 27 at the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Jammu where two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) dropped bombs, injuring two airmen and damaging a portion of a building.

The two IAF facilities in J&K are categorised as “sensitive” installations.

The NSG chief said that the federal counter-terrorist and counter-hijack commando force was enhancing its “counter-terrorism profile” and preparing itself to meet emerging security challenges.

He said the forces' bomb disposal teams had neutralised improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and tiffin bombs, including those that were brought by drones.

The DG was speaking during the 37th raising day celebrations of the force, also known as the ‘black cats’, at its garrison in Manesar here.

Ganapathy said that the NSG “has been deployed” at the Srinagar and Jammu IAF stations to provide security cover to the facilities keeping in mind drone attacks and added that this system was working “successfully”.

A senior officer said that this deployment “will continue till a full-fledged and independent counter-drone system is deployed at these two bases”.