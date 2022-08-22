‘Number of lawyers dwindled in Parliament’

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India N V Ramana Monday said Parliament was earlier dominated by legal professionals who gave an “outstanding Constitution and flawless laws” but now the number of lawyers has dwindled and the space has been taken by others.

While felicitating Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Justice Ramana said “His (Dhankar’s) elevation is a tribute to our healthy democratic traditions and rich constitutional values.”

“It is testimony to the fact that our progressive Constitution provides opportunities to all, irrespective of caste, creed, religion, region, and financial status,” the CJI said.

Justice Ramana said it is on the strength of the democracy that Dhankhar, a senior advocate, could reach the second highest office in the country, in spite of hailing from a rural background and without a political father or Godfather.

While mentioning the contribution of the legal community in the freedom struggle of the country and the framing of the Constitution, Justice Ramana said “In the constituent assembly and in the early days of our Parliament, the House was dominated by legal professionals.”