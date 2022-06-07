Number of LWE-affected districts down by 70% under Modi Govt: Shah

New Delhi, June 7: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the NarendraModi government has brought the number of districts affected by Left-wing extremism in the country down by 70 per cent.
The government has also lifted the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from more than 66 per cent area in the northeast and brought peace in the region, Shah said after inaugurating the National Tribal Research Institute (NTRI) here.
The home minister said the northeast and the Left-wing extremism-affected areas in the country are tribal-dominated regions and security is a precursor to development there.
"A secured northeast and a secured central India will pave the way for the development of tribals," he said.
Shah said 8,700 untoward incidents took place in the northeast between 2006 and 2014, when the Congress was in power. This number has reduced to 1,700 under the Modi government, he said, comparing eight years of both the dispensations.
Only 87 security personnel have lost their lives in the northeast under the Modi government as against 304 during the Congress rule. The number of civilian deaths has come down from 1,990 to 217, the home minister said.
He said Prime Minister Modi has accorded top priority to research and education since he came to power.
"Under the Congress government, in 2014, an amount of Rs 7 crore was set aside for this purpose. In 2022, we have kept Rs 150 crore for it," Shah said.
He added that the Modi government has increased the budget for Eklavya residential schools from Rs 278 crore to Rs 1,418 crore in the current financial year.
Shah said tribal children can even bring Olympic medals as sports is a part of their traditions.
"They are natural sportspersons and only need guidance, coaching, practice and a platform to showcase their talent," he said.
The Centre spends Rs 1.09 lakh on each tribal student studying in the Eklavya schools as against Rs 42,000 earlier, he added.
Shah highlighted that the ruling BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) has the highest number of tribal MPs and ministers.
"The previous governments would talk about tribal development, but did they provide clean drinking water to tribals or build toilets in their houses? Did they give health cards to the Scheduled Tribe communities?" he asked.
The Modi government provided clean drinking water to 1.28 crore tribal houses under the JalJeevan Mission and built toilets in 1.45 crore households, Shah said.
"We have given Ayushman cards to 82 lakh Scheduled Tribe families and built over 40 lakh houses for tribals under the PradhanMantriAwasYojana," he added.