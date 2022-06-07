Number of LWE-affected districts down by 70% under Modi Govt: Shah

The government has also lifted the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from more than 66 per cent area in the northeast and brought peace in the region, Shah said after inaugurating the National Tribal Research Institute (NTRI) here.

The home minister said the northeast and the Left-wing extremism-affected areas in the country are tribal-dominated regions and security is a precursor to development there.

"A secured northeast and a secured central India will pave the way for the development of tribals," he said.