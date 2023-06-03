Odisha train tragedy | Questions can wait, rescue, relief immediate task: Congress

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday mourned the death of several passengers in Odisha's Balasore train accident and said that questions with the government can wait till Sunday as rescue and relief is an immediate task.

Party leader Sonia Gandhi also mourned the death of the passengers in Balasore.

"I am most pained and anguished by the terrible train disaster in Odisha. I extend my deepest sympathy and condolences to all the bereaved families," Sonia Gandhi, who is the Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Kharge also mourned the death of the passengers in the train accident and said the party has many questions to ask the Prime Minister and the Railway Minister but those can wait since the immediate task is of rescue and relief. In a statement, Kharge said, "At this moment of grave national tragedy on account of the terrible train disaster in Odisha, I have instructed the entire Congress party organisation to extend all possible and needed help."