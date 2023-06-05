Odisha Train Tragedy | 'Signs of deliberate interference led to CBI probe recommendation'

New Delhi: Under fire from the Opposition, including the Congress, for recommending a CBI probe into the Balasore train accident that led to the death of 275 passengers, government sources on Monday indicated that it was a case of "deliberate interference" in the system that came to the fore during the preliminary investigation, thus necessitating an investigation by a professional agency.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had on Sunday said that the Railway Board has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Friday's horrifying accident which left 275 people dead and over 800 injured. He also said that the accident happened due to a change in electronic interlocking.

A government source on Monday here said that the need for a CBI probe even when the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) was already probing the incident, as the officials who were part of the preliminary investigation indicated the need for a more thorough investigation by a professional agency having expertise.