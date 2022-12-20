Of over 18 lakh grievances, 15.6 lakh redressed in 2022: Centre

Of these 11,29,642 cases were disposed of by the Central Ministries and 4,38,455 cases were disposed of by the States and UTs, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the average disposal time of Central Ministries and Departments has improved from 32 days in 2021 to 27 days in 2022. As many as 1,71,509 appeals were received of which over 80 per cent were disposed of. Over 57,000 grievances have received the rating of “excellent and very good” from the citizens in the feedback conducted by the BSNL call centre during July-November.