Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti 'disappointed' over Karnataka HC's Hijab verdict

Srinagar, March 15: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday called the Karnataka high court's decision upholding ban on entry of girls into government schools wearing hijab, "disappointing".



"Very disappointed by the verdict of the Karnataka High Court. Regardless of what you may think about the hijab it's not about an item of clothing, it's about the right of a woman to choose how she wants to dress.

"That the court didn't uphold this basic right is a travesty", Omar Abdullah said on his Twitter profile.