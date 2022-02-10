Omar targets Yogi for saying UP will turn into Kashmir if BJP doesn’t return to power

Srinagar: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for asking people to return the BJP to power or face the possibility of the state turning into a “Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal”.

“He should be so lucky. J&K has less poverty, better human development indices, less crime & generally better standards of living than U.P. What we lack is good governance over the last 3-4 years but that is a temporary phenomenon,” Abdullah tweeted.