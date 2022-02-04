Omicron now dominant variant of SARS-CoV-2 in country: Govt

"As per the available evidence, vaccines help in terms of lesser people getting infected, lesser hospitalisation and lesser severity of disease amongst the patients," she stated.

Responding to a question on whether the Omicron variant, termed the worst variant, is more pathogenic and if it can break through vaccine protection, Pawar said it is designated by WHO as a variant of concern, on the advice of the global body's Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution (TAG-VE).