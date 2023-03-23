Omicron sub-lineage continues to be predominant variant

New Delhi: Amid the new Covid surge in the country, the Omicron variant and its sub-lineage continue to be the predominant variant in the country.

According to INSACOG data, a total of 349 samples of Omicron sub-variant XBB1.16 have been detected in genome sequencing.

A total of 349 samples of this variant have been detected in the country in the last three months, the data showed.

XBB 1.16 was first found in January. However, while only two samples were found then, the number rose to 138 in February, and in March date total 204 samples of this variant have been found through genome sequencing.