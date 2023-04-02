Omicron XBB.1.16 is ‘one to watch’: WHO

The WHO added XBB.1.16 as the sixth variant under monitoring on March 22, the global health body said in its weekly update on the pandemic. It added that though global cases and deaths continue to decline, some countries -- including India -- are reporting recent spikes in cases.

“XBB.1.16 has replaced other circulating sub-variants in India,” Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s Covid-19 technical lead, said at a recent press briefing.