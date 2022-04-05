On BJP Foundation Day, Nadda to interact with foreign envoys

New Delhi, Apr 5: In a first, BJP president J P Nadda will interact with a group of foreign envoys on the party's Foundation Day on Wednesday and apprise them of its ideology, culture and functioning.
Nadda's interaction with 13 ambassadors from Asian and European nations will be held under a programme, titled 'Know the BJP', being launched this year, the party's Overseas Affairs Cell in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale said.
He said a documentary on the party's journey would also be shown to the envoys at the BJP headquarters on Wednesday evening.
The documentary will depict the journey of the Jan Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party. A special coffee-table book, "Nation First", will also be distributed among the guests, the BJP said in a statement.
The party president will talk about the party's history, struggles and successes, he said.
Chauthaiwale said this is first such briefing by the BJP chief and this process of interaction with foreign envoys will continue in the coming days.