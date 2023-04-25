On one side is BJP’s double-engine Govt, on the other Congress reverse gear Govt: Amit Shah

He asked the people not to give the charge of the state to such a government which in itself is a "hindrance" to development. While addressing a public rally in DevaraHippargi, Vijayapura, Amit Shah said, "On one hand there is PM Modi and CM BasavarajBommai's 'double-engine' government and on the other hand, there's Congress' 'reverse gear' govt. They (Congress) drive in reverse gear".

"Whatever, development the BJP government does, Congress with its 'reverse gear' brings the situation back to square one, wherever BJP Govt works," he added.