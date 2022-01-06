On PM Modi’s security breach in Punjab, Supreme Court to hear matter today

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security was breached during the Punjab visit on Wednesday. Taking cognisance of the security breach, the MHA has sought a detailed report from the Punjab government.

The MHA also asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) yesterday said, “Today morning Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at Bathinda from where he was to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out. When the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours. He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police,” the MHA said.