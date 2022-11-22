One lakh cyber fighters will be trained in Jharkhand to thwart Jamtara gangs

Ranchi, Nov 22: In order to thwart the Jamtara gang of cybercriminals, the Jharkhand government's Department of Higher and Technical Education, Jharkhand Technical University and Cyber Vidyapeeth Foundation have set a target to train one lakh cyber fighters in the coming 5 years.

Online 'Cyber Vidyapeeth' has been started with the goal to develop the state as a cyber defence corridor.