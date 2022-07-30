Only small percentage of population can approach courts: CJI Ramana

“The PM and the attorney general have also rightly flagged this issue in the recently held conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices. I am happy to note that National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) is actively collaborating with all stakeholders in securing the much-deserved relief for undertrials,” Justice Ramana said.

He said that India, the second most populous country in the world with an average age of 29 years, had a large workforce.

“However, skilled workers are estimated to be only three percent of our total workforce. We need to harness the full potential of the youthful demographic profile of our country. With the western world increasingly falling short of skilled human resources, it is India's turn to fill the gap, globally,” the CJI said.

He termed the district judiciary the backbone of the justice delivery system of India.

“They are the first point of contact for much of the population and its strengthening is the need of the hour,” the CJI said.

“Without any doubt, the district judiciary is the driving force behind the legal aid movement in India,” he said. “Public opinion about the judiciary is primarily based on their experiences with the district judiciary.”