Only someone like PM Modi can envision Meri Maati Mera Desh: Amit Shah

Speaking on the occasion, Shah said that in the last 75 years, the country has achieved many milestones, which included a soft landing on the moon, adding, this, however, was not enough.

"The sacrifices of thousands of soldiers have led to our freedom. In the last 10 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, connecting every individual of India to the grand vision of a great India will only be successful when the vision of a great India is realised," Shah said.

"Only a person like Narendra Modi can envision a programme like Meri Mitti Mera Desh where there is an inexhaustible reservoir of patriotism in his heart," he said.