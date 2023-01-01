Onus is on Congress to save Constitution, democracy: Kharge

“Let this be the year that we work hard to raise the voice of every Indian, especially the weakest. The onus is on us to save our Constitution and the democratic ethos. Let us be united and preserve our shared values, envisioned by our forefathers,” he said in a New Year message.

Kharge said that every Indian should feel that Congress is the medium and vehicle in realising their dreams and aspirations of a secular, progressive, and liberal India. “Congress has always stood for India, and we need to strengthen this ideological bond and invaluable relationship.