Operation Ajay has instilled world's confidence in Modi government : Tarun Chugh

New Delhi, Oct 14: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today hailed the "Operation Ajay" under which 212 Indians have been evacuated from Israel and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committed to safeguard every Indian.
The special rescue operation for the Indians exemplifies the unwavering commitment of the Modi government to serve the citizens of the nation. and help other nations as well.
In a statement, he said the prime minister had acquired a distinguished status on the international platform where all countries look for his guidance and support in moments of conflict as well for the causes of economic development .
Chugh said the Modi government was not just helping Indians in the conflict zone of Israel but has also extended assistance to those from Nepal and Bangladesh.
He said the Operation Ajay holds great significance for all Indians regardless of their current location as it instills hope that the Indian government would take every possible measure to help them repatriate quickly.