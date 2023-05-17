Operation Dhvast | NIA raids 324 places in 8 states in terrorist-gangster nexus cases

The agency seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition, besides other incriminating material in the operation which began around 5.30 am. Several suspects were detained during the raids, conducted in Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chandigarh and Madhya Pradesh. While NIA conducted search operations in 129 places, Punjab Police launched searches at 143 places in 17 districts and Haryana Police raided 52 locations in 10 districts simultaneously.

The day-long searches were aimed at breaking the terror nexus of Arsh Dalla, a designated terrorist, apart from dreaded gangsters such as Lawrence Bishnoi, Chhenu Pehalwan, Deepak Teetar, Bhupi Rana, Vikash Lagarpuriya, Ashish Choudhary, Gurpreet Sekhon, Dilpreet Baba, Harsimrat Simma and Anuradha, said the NIA.